Domestic dispute on Christmas Day leaves one man dead in Madisonville

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MADISONVILLE, LA (WGNO ) — A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day left one man dead and one behind bars in Madisonville.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Highway 1085 around 7:45 p.m. on December 25, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fifty-seven-year-old Harry Cleland was arrested on the scene and initially charged with homicide.

An investigation revealed that Cleland was arguing with his boyfriend, 21-year-old Christopher Taylor, when Taylor grabbed a machete, and Cleland armed himself with a gun.

Cleland shot Taylor several times before dialing 911, according to the STPSO.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.