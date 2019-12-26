Domestic dispute on Christmas Day leaves one man dead in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, LA (WGNO ) — A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day left one man dead and one behind bars in Madisonville.
Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Highway 1085 around 7:45 p.m. on December 25, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Fifty-seven-year-old Harry Cleland was arrested on the scene and initially charged with homicide.
An investigation revealed that Cleland was arguing with his boyfriend, 21-year-old Christopher Taylor, when Taylor grabbed a machete, and Cleland armed himself with a gun.
Cleland shot Taylor several times before dialing 911, according to the STPSO.
