Medical marijuana: Missouri officials to continue issuing licenses to facilities

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Officials in Missouri will be getting back to issuing medical marijuana licenses Thursday.

The state will begin processing 60 licenses to marijuana cultivation facilities and giving facilities specific dates when to expect a decision if their applications have been approved.

Dispensary facilities can expect to get their license around Jan. 24th.

Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants’ identifying information.”

“Seed to Sale” is expected to begin Jan. 31st

And in less than a week, Illinois will become the eleventh state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The new law goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Missouri expects sales to generate millions of dollars in revenue while opponents are predicting a spike in addiction and marijuana-related illnesses.

