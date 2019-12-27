China, Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

National-World

China, Russia and Iran will hold four days of joint military drills in the Gulf of Oman beginning Friday amid ongoing friction in the economically important region between Tehran and Washington.

The Gulf of Oman has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions in 2019, after two oil tankers were attacked in the narrow strait in June by an unidentified party. The US blamed Iran for the attack but Tehran denied the allegations. Then in July, Iran detained a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, for two months.

Beijing’s defense spokesman Wu Qian said Thursday that the drill was a “normal military exchange” between the three armed forces and is was in line with international law and practices.

The drill was not necessarily connected with the regional situation, Wu added.

“The upcoming naval drills are aimed at deepening exchange and cooperation among the navies of the three countries, and displaying the three sides’ strong will and capabilities to jointly maintain world peace and maritime security, while actively building a maritime community with a shared future,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said the joint drills with China and Russia would be held in both the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

“The Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman are among the world’s key trade routes and many countries commute in the (two) regions and therefore establishing security there is important and vital,” Shekarchi said.

The Gulf of Oman connects to the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 30% of the world’s sea-borne crude oil passes. Shekarchi added that the military exercises are aimed at increasing power and experience to ensure international trade security in the region.

The joint drills are likely to be perceived as provocative by Washington and US President Donald Trump, who earlier this year proposed a US-led naval mission to the Gulf of Oman to protect economic interests in the region.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Trump took aim at Iran, Russia, and the Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad, warning the three countries against military action in Syria.

“Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it!” Trump wrote.