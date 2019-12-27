China successfully launches Long March 5 rocket, paving way for more ambitious space projects

National-World

China announced the successful launch of the Long March 5 rocket on Friday, sending a communication satellite into Earth’s high orbit, according to Chinese state media CCTV.

The success of the third launch could pave the way for more ambitious space projects such as missions to the Moon and Mars, along with a manned space station.

The powerful rocket is designed to carry 25 tons of payload into low orbit.

The last launch of the Long March 5 failed in 2017 — delaying further missions and dealing a blow to the country’s ambitious space aspirations.

Originally announced in 2001, the Long March 5 project initially suffered lengthy delays because of funding challenges and difficulties in developing new technologies for the first Chinese launcher to fully use liquid propellant.