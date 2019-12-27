Family desperate to find dog ejected from crash on Christmas morning

National-World

AUBURN HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — A Woodhaven family is looking for their 1-year-old Golden Retriever named “Red,” after a rollover crash in Auburn Hills on Christmas morning.

The Stevensons were en route to visit family in Mayville when they took the Lapeer exit on I-75 and hit a slick spot. No other cars were involved in the crash.

“We rolled probably six times and then we hit the guardrail and bounced back somehow,” said Wade Stevenson.

Thankfully Wade, his wife, and their 4-year-old daughter only suffered scrapes and bruises, but Red was ejected.

“He jumped over the metal guarding and went into the wooded area in between the on ramp and M-24 itself,” Wade said.

The family posted to social media following the crash, and have had random strangers reach out to help them search for Red, who last seen in a business park in the area of Harmon Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Auburn Hills Police are also assisting in search efforts.

On Thursday, Red’s owners advised those helping with the search to not call his name out, but rather report the sighting to Auburn Hills police or Oakland County Animal Control.

