McDonald’s just gave a 90-year-old employee a surprise birthday party

    WAUKESHA, WI (WTMJ) — A local McDonald’s restaurant celebrated the 90th birthday of one of their crew members Thursday.

90-year-old Verna Bauer works at the McDonalds located at 2340 E. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha. Bauer has been employed at the restaurant for more than 20 years.

The restaurant gave her a surprise party for the occasion.

Employees decorated the restaurant and also had cake and ice cream on hand for Bauer.

