This cat, which looks like Baby Yoda, is looking for a home, she is

If you thought Baby Yoda was cute, wait until you meet Joy, the rescue cat with an uncanny resemblance to the green “Star Wars” alien.

With enormous ears, big, round eyes, and little button nose, Joy is the Baby Yoda we all dream of cuddling every night.

The rescue cat was found by a humane society volunteer on December 15 suffering with a large wound on the neck, which vets believe was caused by an animal attack, abuse by an owner, or an accident.

Joy is thought to be 1 to 2 years old. Vets at the Cabarrus Animal Hospital treated a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

The adoption will be handled by the Humane Society of Rowan County while Joy is being fostered by an animal hospital employee.

“She is doing OK,” Nancy Rominger, a board member at the humane society, told CNN. “She’s still having a few symptoms, but she’s being taken care of by the vets. It’s going to take a while for her to heal.”

Joy tested negative for any other diseases or illnesses and is otherwise a completely healthy feline.

Despite the rough start, the unique fur baby is known for a love of attention.

“She’s very cuddly, she’s very affectionate, and she’s very sweet,” Rominger said. “Her experiences have not made her into an attack cat. She seems to like people and loves being in laps. She’s going to make someone a very nice pet.”

Before Joy can be taken to a “forever home,” the cat faces a long recovery process. Joy will also have to be spayed and get the required vaccinations.

Until then, you can apply for a shot at adopting this Baby Yoda cat as your own.