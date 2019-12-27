US civilian contractor killed in rocket attack in Iraq

News

A US civilian contractor was killed Friday in a rocket attack on a base near Kirkuk, Iraq, where US service members and civilian contractors were located, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman confirmed.

K1 military base, which houses US troops in Kirkuk province in northern Baghdad, was attacked by several mortar rounds on Friday, according to a statement released by the Iraqi military.

Several US and Iraqi military members were wounded in the attack, which happened at 7:20 p.m. Iraq time, OIR spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III said. A US official told CNN that “less than a handful” of Americans were wounded, and it’s believed some have already returned to duty.

The US is now trying to determine who was responsible for the attack, officials said. The US has so far not disclosed the identity of the contractor killed, or the company they worked for. Iraqi security forces are leading the response and investigation, Caggins said.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper recently had asked Iraq to help prevent attacks on US personnel that both countries have attributed to groups backed by Iran.

Esper spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi earlier this month.

“On the call, Secretary Esper reiterated United States support for a secure and sovereign Iraq and the people of Iraq. He also called on our Iraqi partners to continue to assist in preventing attacks on US and coalition personnel and facilities in the country,” Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Sean Robertson told CNN in a statement.

US officials have grown increasingly concerned about a series of rocket attacks on military installations in Iraq where US and coalition personnel are stationed.