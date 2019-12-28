29-year-old accidentally shoots himself inside mall

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) — A 29-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg after his handgun accidentally discharged at Fashion Square Mall.

Around 3 p.m., the man was paying for items at the Victoria’s Secret store in the mall and sliding his wallet back into his pocket.

The Saginaw Township Police Department says his gun discharged in the process, hitting him in the leg. The 29-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Nobody else in the mall was injured during the incident.

Saginaw Township police say the man involved has a valid license to carry the gun.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.