Alleged bank robber threatened to blow himself up, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — A manhunt is underway in Alpharetta for a man police say threatened to blow up a bank.

It happened at the Bank of America on Windward Parkway around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the man asked to speak with someone in a calm demeanor before revealing his horrendous intentions.

“He was having the conversation and then indicated to the associate that he had an explosive device,” said Alpharetta Police Sgt. Howard Miller. “And demanded a specific amount of money and threatened to blow everybody up inside the bank, and said he had enough explosives that it even would have affected people outside the bank.”

Bank associates told police they believed the man did have a device on him. They also say the amount of money requested was so large that the bank did not have enough.

Disgruntled at the news, police say the man fled. Officers searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. They say this is a very serious incident and believe the man to be a dangerous threat.

Customers say this type of incident is a sign of the times we live in.

“You have to be careful nowadays with what’s going on around you,” said Michael Pitts who lives in the area and uses the bank frequently. “I mean in this neighborhood that’s not really something that happens often, I’ve never really known of any incidents at this bank.”

The Caucasian man is described as around 6″, he was seen wearing a grey Zeroxposur sweatshirt and is around 40-50 years of age.

Anyone with information that could be helpful is urged to call Detective Sergeant Bradford at 678-297-8182.

