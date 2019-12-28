Ducks, geese left to waste; state police asking for public’s help

National-World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for the unlawful waste of several ducks and geese in Tillamook County.

On Thursday, Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a report of three garbage bags full of birds found by a person while walking their dog.

The bags were located near the Nestucca River in the area of the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building, according to troopers.

Troopers said a total of eight geese and five ducks were found within the three garbage bags. Three of the geese had the breast meat removed and the rest were left to waste.

