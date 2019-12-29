5 people died in a Louisiana plane crash on their way to a college football playoff game. Here’s what we know

National-World

The New Orleans Pelicans began their Saturday game with a moment of silence for 30-year-old Carley Ann McCord — their in-game host who was killed in a plane crash that morning a few miles from a Louisiana airport.

She was one of five people who died on the way to Atlanta for a college football semifinal game, authorities said.

The other victims were 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent. The pilot, 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, was also killed.

One person survived and is in critical condition, according to officials.

Three people were injured on the ground, two of whom were treated for smoke inhalation and are doing fine, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said in a news conference.

Cause of crash remains unknown

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from Lafayette Regional Airport — about 130 miles west of New Orleans — when it crashed. Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

The aircraft was identified by the NTSB as a Piper PA-31T. It was headed to Atlanta, where Louisiana State University played — and beat — the University of Oklahoma in the NCAA’s Peach Bowl.

A sports reporter and a tech executive among victims

McCord was a sports reporter with the television station WDSU in New Orleans and the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Offensive Coordinate Steve Ensminger, the station said.

“Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist,” WDSU president and general manager Joel Vilmenay said. “As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

In a joint statement, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans said they were “devastated” by her death.

“Not only was Carley an excellent representative of the Saints and Pelicans organizations, she was also a highly-respected member of the media covering sports, including the Saints and Pelicans with utmost professionalism.”

Crisp had been an executive for nearly 10 years at Global Data Systems, an IT company based in Lafayette.

“Vaughn has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and data industries, from field tech for a local telephone company to successfully building his own cabling business,” his company bio states.

The vice president of sales at the company, Wade Berzas, survived the crash. He is in critical condition, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said in a news release.