By
Published 12:14 pm

Barack Obama shares his favorite movies and TV shows of 2019

Former President Barack Obama followed his top book picks of 2019 by turning America’s attention to the big and small screens, sharing his most-loved movies and TV shows of the year.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.

The 44th president’s picks this year range from well-reviewed features to documentaries, including “Parasite,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman” and the new Netflix documentary “American Factory,” a film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Obama’s latest selections continue a tradition that dates to his time in the White House of sharing year-end lists of his favorite books, films and music.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite movies and TV shows below:

Movies

TV Shows:

Politics

CNN

