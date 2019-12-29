Impeachment and other historic moments: A look at 2019 in 325 political headlines
In a year brimming with historic moments, the House of Representatives closed out its final session of 2019 in the biggest way possible: formally impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
And since that’s the most recent major news cycle in a year full of them, it’s easy to forget what all happened this year.
But going through the year’s major headlines (which we recap every Friday in The Point newsletter), you remember just how many storylines happened this year, beyond one single July phone call. Below, the year 2019 — in 325 headlines.
Week of January 4
Trump claims he has not ‘abandoned’ a concrete border wall
Trump says he ‘essentially’ fired Mattis
Trump says he is considering using emergency powers to build wall
Week of January 11
Trump walks out of shutdown meeting
Trump calls border wall a ‘medieval solution’ that works
Trump ready to declare national emergency
Trump claims Mexico isn’t going to write a check for a border wall
Week of January 18
Trump: ‘I never worked for Russia’
Trump personally paying for Clemson’s fast-food White House meals
Giuliani says Trump didn’t collude but can’t say if aides did
Cohen says Trump directed him to pay for poll rigging
Trump denies Pelosi military aircraft for war zone trip
Week of January 25
Supreme Court allows transgender military ban to go into effect
Sources say Trump’s not angry at Giuliani: ‘Rudy’s not getting fired’
White House expresses ‘support’ for Covington Catholic students
WH adviser says there could be zero growth if shutdown lingers
Trump to temporarily end shutdown — without wall funding
Week of February 1
Cohen agrees to testify February 8 behind closed doors
Trump tells worried ally ‘I love the Kurds’ in hotel meeting
Sarah Sanders: God ‘wanted Donald Trump to become president’
Elizabeth Warren apologizes to Cherokee Nation over DNA test, tribe says
Cory Booker announces 2020 bid
Week of February 8
Trump won’t commit to releasing Mueller report
Top general says Trump did not consult him on Syria announcement
Ahead of annual physical, Trump has not followed doctor’s orders
WH refuses to meet Congress’ deadline on Khashoggi killing
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax faces second sexual assault allegation
Week of February 15
Trump rails against Green New Deal and ‘socialism’ in 2020 rally
Trump floats new ‘tradition:’ 4th of July parade that already exists
William Barr confirmed as attorney general
Trump declares national emergency to unlock billions for wall
Week of February 22
Trump signs Space Force directive
Michael Cohen won’t have to report to prison until May, judge rules
Trump, Kim to meet one-on-one next week
Roger Stone cannot speak publicly about case, judge rules
Week of March 1
House passes resolution to overturn Trump’s emergency declaration
Cohen testifies to Trump’s involvement in hush-money payments
WH limits press access at Trump-Kim meeting
Trump leaves Hanoi with no deal
Senate confirms former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead EPA
NYT: Trump demanded Kushner get top-secret security clearance
Week of March 8
Trump revokes order on reporting civilians killed in US airstrikes
Nielsen defends the administration’s immigration policies
Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
Ex-Fox News executive Bill Shine out at the White House
Trump alleges Cohen asked him ‘directly’ for a pardon
Week of March 15
Manafort sentenced to 7.5 years total in prison for federal crimes
Trump says he ‘feels badly’ for Manafort
Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Ross says he didn’t mislead Congress on census question
Trump offers condolences to New Zealand following mosque attacks
Week of March 22
Trump again attempts to pressure GM on Ohio plant closure
Trump claims his Syria strategy hasn’t changed
Trump complains he didn’t get a ‘thank you’ for McCain’s funeral
Trump: US needs to recognize ‘Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights’
US announces new round of sanctions on Iran
Special counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation
Week of March 29
Trump greets Netanyahu, signs Golan Heights proclamation
Pompeo expands US ban on funding for abortion services
Ed Dept. opens preliminary investigation into admissions scam
Trump: Mueller probe an ‘attempted takeover of our government’
Trump calls Jussie Smollett case ‘an absolute embarrassment’
Trump adds a deadline on his threat to close the border
Week of April 5
Trump praises NATO chief, says he’s happy allies are ‘paying’
Trump says he’s ‘not concerned’ with security breach at Mar-a-Lago
Trump backpedals: ‘I don’t think we’ll ever have to close the border’
Trump suddenly pulls ICE nominee to go with someone ‘tougher’
Biden jokes about physical contact in first speech since allegations
Week of April 12
Barr says redacted version of Mueller report to be released within a week
Trump denies reports he will reinstate family separation border policy
Barr says spying on Trump campaign ‘did occur,’ but provides no evidence
Trump claims he might ‘call up more military’ to the US-Mexico border
Week of April 19
House committees issue subpoenas to probe Trump’s finances
A fire gutted parts of Notre Dame Cathedral and altered the Paris skyline
Mueller report unable to conclude ‘no criminal conduct occurred’ on obstruction
Obstruction by Trump failed because others refused to ‘carry out orders,’ Mueller report says
Top judiciary Dem issues subpoena for full Mueller report
Week of April 26
House panel issues subpoena to former WH counsel Don McGahn
WH ordered Trump administration officials to boycott WHCA Dinner
Michael Cohen set to report to prison May 6
SCOTUS will hear arguments over census citizenship question
Trump touts ‘progress’ in combating the opioid crisis
Admin sets up plan to identify thousands of separated families
Trump gives base-pleasing NRA speech, teasing 2020 pitch
Week of May 3
Trump team sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to keep them from turning over financial records to Congress
White House bemoans renewed focus on Mueller report, Barr fallout
Undocumented former Trump club employees say they sometimes worked without pay
Barr downplays Trump’s effort to remove Mueller, but report contradicts the AG
Trump honors victims, laments ‘witch hunts’ at National Day of Prayer service
Trump and Putin spoke by phone, discussed Mueller report
Week of May 10
Trump awards Medal of Freedom to longtime friend Tiger Woods
Trump pardons former soldier sentenced for killing Iraqi prisoner
Pompeo: Melting sea ice presents ‘new opportunities for trade’
Melania Trump announces plans for year two of ‘Be Best’
Trump invokes executive privilege over Mueller report
Key House Democrat issues subpoena for Trump’s tax returns
Week of May 17
Trump says he’ll meet with China’s Xi amid intensifying trade fight
US-China trade talks at a halt, despite cheery Trump tweets
Trump administration declines to join Christchurch Call to Action
TSA to deploy hundreds, including air marshals, to border
Michael Flynn told Mueller people connected to Trump admin or Congress attempted to influence him
Week of May 24
Trump tweets threat at Iran: ‘Never threaten the United States again!’
Trump is expected to tap Cuccinelli for top DHS role on immigration
Tillerson told lawmakers Putin was more prepared than Trump
Trump denies ‘temper tantrum’ in angry public episode
Lawyer for SEAL accused of war crimes also works for Trump Org
Admin proposes rule that removes transgender health care protections
Week of May 31
Trump says he’s not ‘personally bothered’ by NK missile tests
NYT: Admin to change how climate change effects are assessed
Mark Morgan takes over as acting director of ICE
Trump unleashes fury on Mueller, disputes US intel findings
Trump teases ‘big league statement’ on immigration
WH, Navy emailed about keeping USS McCain out of Trump’s sight
Week of June 7
DOJ: census allegations an ‘attack on the integrity’ of department
Trump reinforces support for Brexit and praises UK’s outgoing May
Trump issues early morning barbs ahead of D-Day commemoration
Trump says he didn’t talk to Harry about ‘nasty’ Meghan comment
Trump hails D-Day veterans as ‘among the very greatest Americans’
Week of June 14
Cuccinelli takes over Citizenship and Immigration Services
Trump and Biden swap verbal blows
Trump says Kim has ‘kept his word’ after Bolton said he hasn’t
Impeachment inquiry is ‘not off the table,’ Pelosi says
Pence: Ban on flying LGBTQ flags from embassies ‘right decision’
Kim’s ‘beautiful’ letter to Trump contained no details on way forward
Trump says he would accept dirt on rivals from foreign governments
Sarah Sanders leaving White House post after fraught tenure
Trump says his visit was the most fun Queen had in 25 years
Week of June 21
Trump chastises Mulvaney for coughing during TV interview
Shanahan withdraws as defense pick after domestic allegations
Hicks won’t answer queries on White House in Congress interview
Trump raised nearly $25 million in a single day, RNC official says
Biden called Booker about segregationist senators controversy
Missouri could become first state in decades with no abortion clinic
Lack of soap, filthy onesies and too few beds have created a ‘health crisis’ at border detention facilities, monitors warn
ICE set to begin immigration raids in 10 cities on Sunday
Week of June 28
Trump accuser: Alleged assault mirrored ‘Access Hollywood’ claims
Trump taps Melania’s spokeswoman as next WH press secretary
Trump: Attack on anything American will be met with ‘obliteration’
Iranian pres says WH is ‘suffering mental disability’ over sanctions
Trump: Rapinoe ‘should WIN first’ before declining WH invitation
Trump says Pence is ‘100%’ his 2020 running mate
Trump’s light-hearted warning: ‘Don’t meddle in the election’
Pentagon facing possibility of third acting defense secretary
Week of July 5
Government misses its own census printing deadline as Trump hints at delay over citizenship question
Trump claims military is ‘thrilled’ to participate in his July 4 celebration
Trump’s political allies receive VIP tickets for July 4 show
Trump says he is ‘absolutely moving forward’ with census question, contradicting his own administration’s officials
Washington Post: Park service to redirect $2.5 million for July 4 celebration
Trump at his rainy July 4th event: Americans ‘part of one of the greatest stories ever told’
Trump critic Justin Amash quits Republican Party
Homeland Security doctor says he’s giving migrant children the care he’d want for his own kids
Joe Biden says he wasn’t prepared for Kamala Harris to confront him the way she did
Week of July 12
WH directs ex-aide not to answer 200+ Democratic questions
Pentagon confirms it will have 3rd acting leader this year
Megan Rapinoe to Trump: ‘Your message is excluding people’
Alex Acosta defends role in Epstein sexual abuse scandal
DC mayor says Trump’s July 4th bash drained security budget
Trump backs away from census citizenship question
Acosta resigns amid furor over Epstein plea deal
Trump defends Pelosi, says she’s ‘not a racist’
Week of July 19
Trump denies racist tweets were racist
‘Squad’ responds to Trump: The US ‘belongs to everyone’
House session on condemning Trump comments devolves into fight
Trump celebrates House killing impeachment resolution
Trump picks son of Antonin Scalia as next secretary of labor
Trump claims to disavow racist chant after pressure from allies
Trump administration weighs allowing no refugees into US next year
Week of July 26
Trump administration moves to speed up deportations
Trump and allies keep up attacks amid Mueller’s testimony
Mueller says his report did not exonerate Trump
Trump claims victory in wake of Mueller testimony
Robert Mueller sticks to the script in high-profile hearings
Trump: Sweden ‘let our African American community down’ in A$AP Rocky case
Week of August 2
Trump’s trip to Turnberry cost the State Department at least $233K
Ben Carson stands by Trump’s depiction of Baltimore
Justice Dept. won’t prosecute Comey over handling of FBI memos
Week of August 9
Trump cites video games as a driver behind mass shootings
Trump suggests tying gun measures to immigration
Trump has run over 2,000 Facebook ads warning of ‘invasion’
Trump mulls legislative and executive options after mass shootings
Trump brags about crowd size during hospital visit in El Paso
Dayton mayor ‘at a loss’ for why Trump aired grievances
Trump laments coverage as aides concede visits to mourning cities didn’t go as planned
Photo shows Melania Trump holding infant orphaned by El Paso killer
EPA ‘exceeds’ goals on cutting back environmental regulations, according to internal watchdog
Joe Biden’s campaign says he misspoke when he said ‘poor kids’ are just as bright as ‘white kids’
Week of August 16
Trump promotes Epstein-Clintons conspiracy theory, the latest in a pattern of baseless claims spread by President
Barr cites ‘failure’ at NYC jail that held Epstein, says ‘co-conspirators’ should not rest easy
Cuccinelli rewrites Statue of Liberty poem to make case for limiting immigration
Hong Kong police clash with protesters in chaotic scenes at airport
Pelosi calls McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ for blocking legislation
Trump tells crowd it has ‘no choice’ but to vote for him over economy
Trump inquires about US buying Greenland, but it’s not for sale
Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she won’t visit Israel after being allowed to enter on humanitarian grounds
Week of August 23
Lawmakers slam Trump and Netanyahu at emotional news conference following scrapped Israel trip
‘I have made mistakes’: Elizabeth Warren apologizes, turns to policy talk at tribal forum
Trump cools on background check push in recent lawmaker conversations
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee drops out of presidential race
Trump postpones Denmark trip after Prime Minister refuses to discuss sale of Greenland
Nikki Haley bats down idea of being Trump’s 2020 VP pick: ‘Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years’
David Koch, billionaire businessman and influential GOP donor, dies
Week of August 30
Trump skips G7 climate summit with aides claiming scheduling conflict
Oklahoma wins case against drugmaker in historic opioid trial
Citizenship will no longer be automatic for children of some US military members living overseas
Trump did not agree to G7 aid package for Amazon fires
Trump cancels Poland trip to monitor hurricane
Washington Post: Joe Biden conflated details of several war stories into one during town hall
Week of September 6
Trump went golfing as Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Trump claimed Dorian could hit Alabama — even after weather service refuted it
McConnell says he won’t take up gun bill unless Trump says he will sign it
Trump shows apparently altered Dorian trajectory map
Pence stays at Trump’s Doonbeg resort hours away from official meetings
Fact-checking presidential candidates at the CNN climate town hall
Trump called Fox News correspondent into Oval Office to argue he wasn’t wrong about Alabama
Democrats widen impeachment probe as they confront roadblocks
Week of September 13
Air Force orders review of all international layover stays following bookings at Trump Scotland resort
Trump overruled advisers, VP on Taliban Camp David meeting
Republican reps cite 9/11 anniversary in criticizing Trump decision to invite Taliban to US for peace talks
NOAA publicly releases internal memo criticizing ‘political’ influence on Hurricane Dorian controversy
Trump administration moves to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Beto O’Rourke: ‘Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47’
2020 Democrats push back at ‘personal’ attack after Castro questions Biden’s memory
Freshmen Democrats who flipped GOP seats push back on impeachment push
Week of September 20
Nadler: ‘Personally, I think the President ought to be impeached’ but public has to be on board
Trump says it looks like Iran was behind Saudi oil field attack
Lewandowski stonewalls and frustrates Democrats in contentious Capitol Hill hearing
Pelosi and other Democrats say no to Kavanaugh impeachment
Republicans have no idea what Trump wants them to do on guns
Jimmy Carter jokes ‘I hope there is an age limit’ on presidency
Rudy Giuliani denies asking Ukraine to investigate Biden — before admitting it
Trump’s communications with a foreign leader sparked whistleblower complaint
WSJ: Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine’s President to investigate Biden’s son
Intel Inspector General suggested whistleblower had concerns about multiple actions
Week of September 27
Washington Post: Trump ordered hold on military aid days before call with Ukrainian President
House Democrats near ‘tipping point’ on impeachment as Pelosi faces crucial week
Trump paints Democrats as fixated on impeachment after Pelosi announces inquiry
Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows
Schiff says Ukraine scandal is ‘the most serious misconduct of the President thus far’
Romney out front of GOP with criticisms of Trump’s Ukraine call, but signs emerge that he’s not alone
Justice Department knew about whistleblower complaint involving Trump more than a week before referral
Biden accuses Trump of trying to ‘hijack an election’ by pushing Ukraine investigation
Pelosi says Barr has ‘gone rogue’
White House says lawyers directed moving Ukraine transcript to highly secure system
Hundreds of ex-national security officials support impeachment inquiry into Trump
Week of October 4
CNN Poll: Support for impeaching Trump rises among independents and Republicans
McConnell: Senate would ‘have no choice but to’ take up House’s impeachment of Trump
Trump circulates quote invoking ‘civil war-like fracture’ if he’s removed from office
New York Times: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs
Kurt Volker: Diplomat never ‘fully on the Trump train’ set to appear as as first witness in Ukraine probe
Trump’s private fury over impeachment spills into the public
Bernie Sanders off campaign trail ‘until further notice’ after being treated for artery blockage
Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to ask ‘other Countries’ to investigate corruption
Ukraine will review probe into gas company linked to Biden’s son
Week of October 11
Turkey to send troops into northern Syria as US pulls out of area, White House says
Extreme measures being considered to protect whistleblower identity if he talks to Congress
White House official said Zelensky call was ‘crazy’ and ‘frightening’ in memo
Bernie Sanders: I’m ready ‘to go full blast’ following heart attack
Republican anger at Trump grows as Turkey launches ‘sickening’ attack on US allies
Sondland intends to testify next week under subpoena, source says
Week of October 18
Returning lawmakers face tough choices, uncertain paths on Syria
Fiona Hill was Trump’s top Russia adviser. Now she’s testifying on the Ukraine scandal
2020 Democrats debate against backdrop of impeachment inquiry
Hunter Biden says he used ‘poor judgment’ in serving on board of Ukraine gas company
US troops express anger at Trump’s Syria policy: ‘We betrayed’ the Kurds
Trump wrote letter to Erdogan telling him ‘don’t be a fool’
McConnell previews Senate impeachment trial and speculates it could end by Christmas
Graham calls Syria decision ‘biggest mistake’ of Trump presidency
Trump claims Turkish incursion into Syria ‘has nothing to do with us’ and Kurds are ‘not angels’
Mulvaney brashly admits quid pro quo over Ukraine aid as key details emerge
Trump to host G7 at his own Florida resort property
Trump likens Turkish attack on Kurds to schoolyard fight: ‘Let them fight and then you pull them apart’
Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at age 68
Week of October 25
Romney says he’s behind secret ‘Pierre Delecto’ Twitter account
Democrats see impeachment proceedings taking longer than some initially expected
House Republicans push to censure Schiff over whistleblower comments
Republicans storm impeachment inquiry deposition in House Intel hearing room
Bill Taylor testimony ‘reverberating’ among House Republicans, GOP sources say
Week of November 1
Trump shares image of hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid
George Papadopoulos is running for Congress in California district vacated by Katie Hill
Trump claimed ISIS leader ‘whimpered’ in final moments. Top officials don’t know where he got that detail
Shouting match erupts in Vindman deposition as Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to out whistleblower
Vindman testified he was convinced Ukraine aid became part of Trump’s demand for Biden investigations
Trump ditches New York to become a Florida resident, court documents show
Trump campaign says impeachment vote was a fundraising boon
No clear leader among 2020 Democrats for Iowa caucus goers in new poll
Week of November 8
Trump welcomes World Series champs Washington Nationals
US begins formal withdrawal from Paris climate accord
Democrats will control Virginia government for the first time in more than two decades
Biden slams Warren’s ‘wrong presidential primary’ comment as elitist
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions praises Trump in announcing run for his old US Senate seat
Pence dismisses ‘Anonymous’ book claim that senior officials believed VP would back 25th Amendment push
Mick Mulvaney refuses to comply with House subpoena and doesn’t show up for impeachment deposition
Week of November 15
With public hearings set to begin, Giuliani considers launching an impeachment podcast
Democratic voters want the 2020 field to shrink, not grow
Republicans shrug off impeachment hearings as ‘boring’
Trump asked the Pentagon to explore trench on the border, Pentagon advised against it
Diplomat who overheard bombshell call between Trump and Sondland set to testify
Newly released transcript of first Trump-Zelensky call raises additional questions
Week of November 22
Trump’s doctor releases memo on President’s health after surprise weekend hospital visit
GOP senators downplay developments in impeachment inquiry
Trump campaign blitzes Facebook with ads attacking impeachment inquiry
Polls show impeachment hearings aren’t changing much
Alexander Vindman has reached out to Army about his family’s safety amid attacks by Trump and GOP lawmakers
2020 Democratic candidates debate in Atlanta
Trump says he won’t allow Navy to punish SEAL who posed with dead body
Trump won’t say whether he’ll sign Hong Kong bill, citing trade talks
Week of December 6
House Democrats vote to send impeachment report to Judiciary Committee
Trump announces G7 to be hosted at Camp David
Democrats debate whether to include Mueller report in impeachment articles
Trump drama turns NATO gathering into a diplomatic soap opera
Three legal experts make forceful case for impeaching Trump at contentious hearing
Trump sets his sights on Senate as he comes to grips with impeachment
Week of December 13
McConnell says impeachment trial to begin around ‘time the bowl games end’
McConnell will move to acquit Trump if he’s impeached, not merely dismiss charges, 2 Republican senators say
Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say impeachment won’t change minds
Impeachment heads to full House after historic vote
Week of December 20
House Judiciary Committee releases report explaining impeachment charges
Nancy Pelosi won’t commit to sending articles of impeachment to Senate
Buttigieg faces first night as top target on Democratic debate stage
An impeached Trump tries looking ahead, but uncertainty threatens Senate vindication
