Snow will cause ‘severe travel disruptions’ in parts of the country this week, officials say

Sundays are for staying in — especially this week, as a winter storm sweeps across parts of the US.

Heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions will stretch from northern Nebraska to northern Minnesota Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Minnesota is already grappling with slippery roads — so slippery, school buses were sliding off roads.

The Upper Midwest and Northern Plains are also expecting another foot of snow, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

The winter storm will center over northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan by Monday.

“Severe travel disruptions are likely for these areas through Monday,” the weather service said.

Winter watches have also been issued for parts of upstate New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of Massachusetts, Van Dam said. The sweater weather will last through Tuesday, Van Dam said, with more freezing rain, ice and sleet.

“A quarter to a half an inch of ice is possible in those areas,” he added.

That will cause “havoc for travelers and disrupt electrical service,” the weather service said.

Showers in Midwest

Meanwhile, from Chicago to Detroit, the winter storm is turning into a rainmaker, Van Dam says.

A line of showers will move back into Chicago Sunday night, the weather service said, which could also produce gusty winds. In the Detroit area, there’s a chance of thunderstorms Sunday, with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible by Monday, the weather service said.

“The good news is, it’s not a winter storm,” Van Dam said.

For now.

Snow showers are possible in parts of Detroit on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Some “light snow” is also possible in Chicago Monday, it said.