Steph Curry shares adorable courtside handshake with daughter Riley

National-World

Stephen Curry is renowned for his talent on the basketball court, but it was his eldest daughter who stole the show at the Golden State Warriors’ game Saturday.

Riley, 7, was caught on camera having a special moment with her dad before the Warriors battled the Dallas Mavericks.

The adorable duo shared a special — and very elaborate — handshake, before Riley planted a kiss on her dad’s cheek.

Curry did not play in the game because of an injured left hand but was there to cheer on his teammates. The Mavericks won 141-121.

Riley is a regular fixture at her father’s games, and has stolen the hearts of basketball and non-basketball fans alike with her adorable courtside antics.