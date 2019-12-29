Victory and profound sadness: LSU advances to title game amidst tragedy

National-World

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers are headed to the College Football National championship game, but will do so without one of their biggest fans.

The daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, TV reporter Carly McCord, was one of the five killed in a private plane crash Saturday morning in Lafayette.

The group was headed to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where LSU routed Oklahoma 63-28.

Ensminger received congratulatory hugs after the game. He did not speak with reporters.

McCord was married to Ensminger’s son, Steve Jr. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he told Ensminger of his daughter in-law’s passing at approximately 12:30 pm, 3 and a half hours before kickoff.

LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fekeko spoke about the players’ reaction to McCord’s death.

LSU will play in the January 13th College Football playoff championship game at the Superdome.

