2 inmates recaptured after manhunt, sheriff’s says

Clarke County (WALA) — Following an intense manhunt early Monday morning, a pair of escaped inmates were recaptured in Clarke County, said Sheriff Ray Norris.

The inmates had escaped from the Clarke County Jail. The sheriff said during the 6 p.m. hour that the inmates were recaptured in the Mount Zion community.

The inmates were identified as Termaine Chapman and John Deonjia Jackson.

Earlier, the sheriff had advised citizens to be on the lookout out for the inmates and that they could still be wearing their orange jail clothing.

Jackson, 26, is charged with second-degree rape and sodomy and was being housed at the jail in Clarke County on behalf of Butler County, said Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris.

Chapman, 26, of Grove Hill, was being held on probation revocation, Norris said.

The sheriff put the word out early Monday that authorities should be notified immediately if either escapee was spotted. He said his office had received reports via 911 calls of sightings in the Mount Zion area.

“They are dangerous because they are inmates,” Norris told FOX10 News before the pair had been recaptured. “People in Grove Hill need to be on the lookout for them and call 911 immediately if they see someone they do not know.”

Dogs from Atmore were sent in to assist in the search, Norris said.

The sheriff says how the men escaped is under investigation.

