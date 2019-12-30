2019 in Review Fast Facts

National-World

Here is a look back at the events of 2019.

Notable US Events

January 1 – Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi, the terrorist behind the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, is killed during an airstrike in Yemen according to a statement from US Central Command.

January 3 – California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is elected the new House speaker in a majority vote by the House of Representatives on the first day of the 116th Congress.

January 12 – Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announces his Democratic presidential bid.

January 14 – About 30,000 Los Angeles educators go on strike, affecting more than half a million students.

January 22 – The Supreme Court allows President Donald Trump‘s transgender military ban to go into effect.

January 25 – Roger Stone is arrested after being indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who alleges the longtime Trump associate sought stolen emails that could damage Hillary Clinton in coordination with senior Trump campaign officials.

January 25 – A 35-day government shutdown ends when Trump signs a short-term spending measure, providing three weeks of stopgap funding while lawmakers work on a border security compromise. The bill does not include any wall funding.

January 27 – California Sen. Kamala Harris announces her Democratic presidential bid.

January 28 – Author Marianne Williamson launches her Democratic presidential campaign.

February 1 – New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announces his Democratic presidential bid.

February 2 – Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard launches her Democratic presidential campaign.

February 9 – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces her Democratic presidential bid.

February 10 – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her Democratic presidential bid.

February 12 – A New York jury convicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on 10 counts including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine, and use of firearms. He is later sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

February 14 – The Senate confirms (54-45) William Barr as attorney general. He is sworn in at the White House.

February 15 – Trump declares a national emergency to allocate funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the announcement, the president says he expects the declaration to be challenged in court. The same day, Trump signs a border security measure negotiated by Congress, with $1.375 billion set aside for barriers, averting another government shutdown.

February 18 – Attorneys general from 16 states file a lawsuit in federal court challenging Trump’s emergency declaration.

February 19 – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announces his Democratic presidential bid.

February 22 – R&B singer R. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

March 1 – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces his Democratic presidential bid.

March 4 – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announces his Democratic presidential bid.

March 7 – Lobbyist and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced in Virginia to 47 months in prison for bank fraud, filing false tax returns and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

March 12 – Fifty people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are charged with offenses related to a college admissions cheating scheme.

March 13 – Manafort is sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison for conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the District of Columbia.

March 13 – Trump announces the United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft, amid concerns over their involvement in two major plane crashes less than six months apart.

March 14 – Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke announces his Democratic presidential bid.

March 17 – New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announces her Democratic presidential bid.

March 22 – Mueller finishes the Russia probe and delivers his report to Barr.

March 24 – Barr releases a letter summarizing the principal conclusions from Mueller’s investigation. According to Barr’s four-page letter, the evidence was not sufficient to establish that members of Trump’s campaign tacitly engaged in a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government to interfere with the election.

April 4 – Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces his Democratic presidential bid.

April 8 – California Rep. Eric Swalwell announces his Democratic presidential bid.

April 14 – South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces his Democratic presidential bid.

April 15 – Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president, on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.

April 18 – A redacted version of Mueller’s report on Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election is released.

April 22 – Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announces his Democratic presidential bid.

April 25 – Former Vice President Joe Biden announces his Democratic presidential bid.

May 2 – Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announces his Democratic presidential bid.

May 14 – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces his Democratic presidential bid.

May 16 – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his Democratic presidential bid.

May 29 – Mueller delivers his first public statement about the Russia investigation. He says charging Trump with a crime was not an option the office could consider; because a sitting president cannot be indicted per Justice Department policy. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller says. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.” He announces the special counsel’s office is closing, and he’s resigning from the DOJ.

May 31 – Twelve people are killed in a shooting at a municipal office in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The gunman is fatally wounded during a shootout with police.

June 12 – Trump tells ABC News he would “listen” to information on his 2020 opponents from a foreign government and might not tell the FBI.

June 18 – Trump holds a rally in Orlando to publicize the formal launch of his reelection campaign.

June 26-27 – The first Democratic debate, sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, takes place over two nights, in Miami. The candidates taking part on the first night include Warren, O’Rourke, Booker, Castro, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, de Blasio, Delaney and Ryan. Night two features Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, Gillibrand, Bennet, Williamson, Swalwell, Yang and Hickenlooper.

June 30 – Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, becoming the first sitting US president to enter North Korea.

July 6 – Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is arrested and accused of sex trafficking of minors.

July 8 – Swalwell announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

July 9 – Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer announces his Democratic candidacy for president.

July 9 – Excerpts of profanity-laden, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and members of his inner circle are published by local media. On July 13, the Center for Investigative Journalism publishes hundreds of leaked messages, in which Rosselló and members of his inner circle ridicule numerous politicians, members of the media and celebrities.

July 10 – Six people, including a former education secretary and a former health insurance official, are indicted on corruption charges in Puerto Rico. The conspiracy allegedly involved directing millions of dollars in government contracts to politically-connected contractors.

July 11 – A series of protests begin in response to the leaked messages and the indictment, with calls for Rosselló to resign. On July 24, he announces he will resign on August 2.

July 14 – Via Twitter, Trump tells US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley to “go back” to their home countries. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens; Omar was born in Somalia, immigrated to the US and became a citizen.

July 16 – The House votes, 240-187, to condemn the language Trump used in his tweets about Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar and Pressley.

July 16 – The Justice Department announces it will not bring charges against New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo, accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.

July 24 – Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees.

July 25 – Trump speaks on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump asks Zelensky for a “favor,” encouraging him to speak with Giuliani about investigating Biden. In the days before the call, Trump had blocked nearly $400 million in military and security aid to Ukraine.

July 28 – Santino William Legan opens fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, killing three.

July 30-31 – The second Democratic debate, sponsored by CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, takes place over two nights, in Detroit. The candidates taking part on the first night include Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, O’Rourke, Klobuchar, Hickenlooper, Ryan, Delaney, Williamson and Bullock. Night two features Biden, Harris, Booker, Yang, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Inslee, Bennet and De Blasio.

August 2 – The United States formally withdraws from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

August 3 – Mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, opens fire at a Walmart store, killing 22 people.

August 4 – Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts, opens fire in a popular nightlife district, killing nine people.

August 7 – US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids seven Mississippi food processing plants, detaining almost 700 people.

August 7 – Puerto Rico’s Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced is sworn in as the third governor Puerto Rico has had in less than a week. The August 2nd swearing-in of Rosselló’s handpicked successor, attorney Pedro Pierluisi, is thrown out in court, on grounds he has not been confirmed by both chambers of the legislature.

August 10 – Epstein is found dead in his jail cell.

August 12 – The Trump administration announces a regulation that could prevent legal immigrants from obtaining green cards, visas and citizenship if they use government services like food stamps and Medicaid.

August 13 – CBS and Viacom agree to an all-stock merger.

August 15 – Hickenlooper drops out of the presidential race, but hints at a run for US Senate.

August 18 – The US military conducts a flight test of a ground-launched cruise missile. The missile test was previously banned under the INF treaty.

August 19 – The NYPD fires Pantaleo, and announces he will not receive his pension.

August 21 – Inslee announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

August 21 – The Trump administration announces a rule change allowing the indefinite detention of immigrant families, including children.

August 23 – The Supreme Court reveals Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has again been treated for pancreatic cancer.

August 23 – Moulton drops out of the presidential race.

August 25 – Conservative radio host and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh announces he will challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

August 26 – An Oklahoma judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the state’s opioid crisis. The penalty is later reduced to $465 million, due to a a mathematical error made when calculating the judgment.

August 28 – Gillibrand announces she is dropping out of 2020 presidential race.

August 31 – After being pulled over by Texas troopers for failing to use his signal, Seth Ator, 36, shoots at the police and then speeds away. Ator hijacks a mail truck and drives around randomly shooting at residents and motorists, killing seven and wounding 25 others. Ator is killed during a shootout with police.

September 3 – The Pentagon diverts $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build Trump’s US-Mexico border wall.

September 8 – Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford announces he will launch a primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination.

September 12 – The third Democratic presidential debate, sponsored by ABC and Univision, takes place in Houston. The participants are Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.

September 13 – Actress Felicity Huffman is sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a college admission cheating scandal. She must also serve one year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

September 15 – Purdue Pharma, maker of the painkiller OxyContin, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York as part of its plan to settle with dozens of states and other plaintiffs who say the company fueled the opioid crisis.

September 16 – The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoenas eight years of Trump tax returns from Mazars USA, the longtime accounting firm to Trump and the Trump Organization, as part of its investigation into hush money payments.

September 20 – De Blasio drops out of the 2020 presidential race.

September 24 – Pelosi announces the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

October 4 – The Sanders campaign releases a statement that Sanders has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a heart attack.

October 15 – The fourth Democratic Presidential debate, sponsored by CNN and the New York Times, takes place in Westerville, Ohio. The participants are Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Gabbard, Harris, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Steyer, Warren and Yang.

October 18 – NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.

October 24 – Ryan announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

November 1 – O’Rourke announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

November 12 – Sanford announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

November 13 – Public impeachment hearings into Donald Trump’s presidency begin.

November 14 – Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick announces his Democratic presidential bid.

November 20 – The fifth Democratic Presidential debate takes place in Atlanta. Participant are Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Gabbard, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren and Yang.

December 1 – Sestak announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

December 2 – Bullock announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

December 3 – Harris ends her 2020 presidential campaign.

December 10 – House Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress.

December 18 – The House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump, charging a president with high crimes and misdemeanors for just the third time in American history.

Notable International Events

January 6 – King Muhammad V announces his abdication, after serving two years of his five-year term. This is the first time in modern history that Malaysia‘s constitutional leader has stepped down.

January 14 – Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk and a well-known critic of his country’s right-wing government, dies one day after he is stabbed by a man who rushed on stage during an open-air charity event.

January 15 – Alex Cifuentes, a former personal aide to Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, testifies that the drug kingpin once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

January 15 – UK Prime Minister Theresa May‘s Brexit deal is defeated 202-432. Corbyn calls for a vote of no-confidence after May’s defeat, saying it will allow the House of Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this government.”

January 15 – At least 21 people are killed in a suspected terror attack at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

January 16 – May survives a vote of no-confidence in the House of Commons. Lawmakers vote 325-306 in favor of the government remaining in power.

January 18 – One hundred thirty-seven people are killed in the Mexican State of Hidalgo after a ruptured gasoline pipeline explodes.

January 23 – National Assembly President Juan Guaido swears himself in as interim president of Venezuela amid anti-government protests. US President Donald Trump says that the United States recognizes him as the legitimate president, while Nicholas Maduro accuses the United States of backing an attempted coup.

January 25 – At least 249 people are killed following the collapse of a dam at an iron mine in Brumadinho, Brazil.

January 27 – Two bombs explode in a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines, killing at least 23 people and leaving approximately 100 wounded. The first device detonates inside the cathedral, and the second one targets nearby soldiers who rushed to help the victims of the first explosion.

February 20 – At least 67 people are killed and 40 injured after a fire tears through apartment buildings and chemical warehouses in a historic part of the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, according to Mohammed Nurul Islam, a senior official with the Home Affairs Ministry.

March 10 – Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after taking off from Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 people on board. The disaster was the second such crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet in less than six months, and raised fears about the model’s automated software, prompting the worldwide grounding of all similar planes currently in service.

March 15 – More than 1,000 people are killed across southern Africa when Cyclone Idai makes landfall in Mozambique, bringing huge amounts of rain.

March 15 – Fifty-one people are killed when a gunman opens fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. On March 21, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that all military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines will be banned in New Zealand.

March 16 – At least 113 people are killed in eastern Indonesia as a result of flash flooding and a landslide.

March 21 – A powerful explosion at a chemical plant in Jiangsu province kills at least 78 people and severely injures more than 90 others.

March 21 – An overcrowded ferry capsizes in the Tigris River near Mosul, killing approximately 100 people, officials say.

March 29 – May’s Brexit deal is defeated in Parliament for a third time, 286-344.

April 18 – Journalist Lyra McKee is shot and killed by the New IRA while reporting on rioting in the Northern Ireland city of Londonderry.

April 15 – A massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burns large parts of the 850-year-old church.

April 21 – A series of bomb attacks kill at least 257 people in Sri Lankan churches and hotels. An intelligence memo warning of a possible attack had circulated 10 days earlier, raising questions about whether more preventative measures could have been taken.

April 21 – Comedian and television star Volodymyr Zelensky is elected president of Ukraine.

May 24 – May announces she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7.

June 16 – Organizers estimate that two million people hit the streets in Hong Kong to protest a controversial China extradition bill, despite the government announcing the legislation would be “suspended.” The crowd called for the extradition bill to be withdrawn permanently, and many also wanted Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down over her handling of the incident. The bill is withdrawn on September 4.

July 18 – A suspected arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan kills at least 33 people.

July 23 – Boris Johnson is elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party.

July 24 – May resigns as prime minister.

July 24 – Queen Elizabeth invites Johnson to form a government.

August 1 – Women in Saudi Arabia are granted the right to obtain passports and travel independently.

August 11 – During the 10th consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong, police fire tear gas in areas across the city, including into the Kwai Fong train station, which is full of protestors.

August 17 – A suicide bomber kills at least 80 people at a wedding in Afghanistan. ISIS claims responsibility.

August 22 – South Korea announces it is scrapping its military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan.

August 28 – Queen Elizabeth approves Johnson’s request to suspend UK parliament from mid-September, shortening the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.

September 1 – Hurricane Dorian strengthens to a Category 5 hurricane and makes landfall in the Bahamas. At least 61 people are killed, houses are destroyed and countless residents are left homeless.

September 3 – Conservatives lose their majority in British Parliament.

September 5 – A suicide car bombing kills 10, including one US soldier, in Kabul, Afghanistan at a checkpoint near NATO headquarters and the US embassy.

September 9 – John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, announces he will step down by October 31.

September 18 – Photographs of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surface, showing him in brownface around the year 2001. Additional images emerge of separate incidents, and he admits he does not know how many times he has worn black or brownface. He apologizes.

October 9 – Turkey launches a military offensive into northeastern Syria just days after Trump’s administration announced that US troops would leave the border area. Erdogan’s “Operation Peace Spring” is an effort to drive away Kurdish forces from the border and use the area to resettle around two million Syrian refugees.

October 12 – Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall in Japan, killing at least 74 people.

October 21 – Protests begin in Bolivia, with angry crowds accusing authorities of fraud in the presidential election.

October 22 – Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion and same-sex marriage laws come to an end, after the region failed to restore its power-sharing executive that collapsed more than 1,000 days ago.

October 26 – The police commissioner for the Oromia region tells CNN that at least 67 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in protests in Ethiopia over the last few days as Nobel winner’s backers and critics clash.

October 28 – At least 42 people are killed by a landslide in western Cameroon.

October 28 – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaces his Cabinet following days of violent protests that paralyzed the country and led to the deaths of at least 20 people.

October 29 – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces that he will step down.

October 30 – The United Nations releases a report saying that at least 29 people have died and another 14,000 have been displaced in Kenya due to floods and landslides from heavy rainfall.

October 31 – At least 73 people are killed in a fire that engulfed a train in Pakistan, after a gas canister that passengers were using to prepare breakfast exploded.

October 31 – ISIS releases an audio message confirming the death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announcing its new leader is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

November 1 – A law takes effect mandating the creation of an independent internet for Russia. The law, signed by Putin in May, establishes rules to create a national network that can operate independently from the rest of the world. The law allows Russia’s telecoms agency to close the country off from external traffic.

November 6 – The United Nations releases a report saying that at least 17 people have died and another 370,000 have been displaced in Somalia due to floods from heavy rainfall.

November 8 – Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is released from prison.

November 10 – Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns following accusations of election fraud.

November 12 – At least 12 people are killed and 100 others injured when two trains collide in eastern Bangladesh.

November 15 – Chilean Senate President Jaime Quintana announces that Chile’s Congress has reached an agreement to reform the country’s constitution in an effort to restore peace after weeks of violent protests that have led to the deaths of at least 20 people.

November 15 – Demonstrations erupt in several cities across Iran after Iran’s National Oil Company (NIOPDC) announces increases of 50% to 300% in gas prices. On December 16, Amnesty International releases a report estimating at least 304 people have been killed during the protests.

November 21 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption investigations.

November 26 – At least 46 people are killed and hundreds injured when an earthquake strikes Albania.

November 29 – Following nearly two months of anti-government protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s office releases a statement saying he will resign.

December 8 – At least 43 people are killed in a major blaze that broke out in a factory in India’s capital New Delhi.

December 10 – Finland’s Sanna Marin becomes the world’s youngest prime minister.

December 9 – A volcano erupts on New Zealand’s White Island, killing at least 17 people.

December 19 – Abdelmadjid Tebboune is sworn in as Algeria’s new president.

December 11 – India’s parliament passes a bill that would give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries — but not if they are Muslim. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill will fast-track citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

December 21 – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel names Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s prime minister, a nonexistent role within Cuban politics for more than four decades.

December 24 – Typhoon Phanfone hits the Philippines, killing at least 47 people.

December 26 – Prime Minister Netanyahu wins Likud party leadership race.

December 28 – At least 79 people are killed by a car bomb explosion at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Awards and Winners

January 6 – The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and air live on NBC with Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as hosts.

January 7 – The Clemson Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

January 14-27 – The Australian Open takes place. Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal to win his seventh Australian Open in the men’s final, and Naomi Osaka defeats Petra Kvitova in the women’s final.

January 26 – The NHL All-Star Game takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Metropolitan Division defeats the Central Division 10-5. Sidney Crosby is named MVP.

January 27 – The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held, with Megan Mullally as host.

January 27 – The 49th NFL Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC team defeats the NFC team, 26-7.

February 3 – Super Bowl LIII takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

February 10 – The 61st Annual Grammy Awards take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

February 11-12 – The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place. A male wire fox terrier nicknamed King wins Best in Show.

February 17 – Denny Hamlin wins the 61st Annual Daytona 500.

February 17 – The 68th NBA All-Star Game takes place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis, 178-164.

February 24 – The 91st Annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place.

March 13 – Peter Kaiser wins his first Iditarod.

March 30 – The 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony is held.

April 8 – The Virginia Cavaliers defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

April 11-14 – The 83rd Masters golf tournament takes place. Tiger Woods wins by one shot for his first major title in 11 years and first Masters win since 2005.

April 15 – The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.

April 15 – The 123rd Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Lawrence Cherono of Kenya in the men’s division, and Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia in the women’s division.

May 4 – The 145th Kentucky Derby takes place. Country House, with jockey Flavien Prat, crosses the finish line second but is declared the winner after Maximum Security is disqualified for interference. It is the first time a Derby winner has been disqualified because of a foul on the track.

May 5 – The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place.

May 13-19 – Brooks Koepka of the United States survives a late scare to successfully defend his title at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

May 14-25 – The 72nd Cannes Film Festival takes place. “Parasite,” by South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho, wins the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

May 18 – War of Will, with jockey Tyler Gaffalione, wins the 144th Preakness Stakes.

May 26 – The 103rd Indianapolis 500 takes place. Simon Pagenaud of France is the winner.

May 26-June 9 – The French Open takes place. Ashleigh Barty defeats Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam title and become the first Australian to win the clay-court tournament since Margaret Court in 1973. Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem, 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 to earn his 12th French Open title.

June 7-July 7 – The Women’s World Cup takes place in France. USA defeats the Netherlands 2-0 to become the only country to win four Women’s World Cup championships.

June 8 – Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, wins the 151st Belmont Stakes.

June 9 – The 73rd Annual Tony Awards are presented.

June 12 – The St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7.

June 13 – The Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors with a series win, 4-2, in the NBA Finals.

June 16 – Gary Woodland of the United States wins the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

July 1-14 – The Wimbledon tennis championships take place in London. Djokovic defeats Roger Federer in the men’s final, to win his fifth Wimbledon title. Simona Halep of Romania defeats Serena Williams in the women’s final to win her first Wimbledon title. She is also the first Romanian to win the tournament.

July 6-28 – The 106th Tour de France takes place. Egan Bernal, 22, is crowned as the first Colombian to win the Tour de France and is the youngest winner in more than a century.

July 18-21 – The 148th Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Shane Lowry of Ireland wins the tournament, his first major title.

August 26-September 8 – The US Open tennis tournament takes place. Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal wins his fourth US Open title by defeating Daniil Medvedev.

September 22 – The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards are presented.

October 7-14 – The Nobel Prizes are announced. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

November 3 – The 49th New York City Marathon takes place. The winners are Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya in the men’s division, and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya in the women’s division.

Notable Deaths in 2019

Daryl Dragon – January 2

Carol Channing – January 15

John “Jack” Bogle – January 16

John Coughlin – January 18

Tony Mendez – January 19

Kevin Barnett – January 22

Kristoff St. John – February 3

John Dingell – February 7

Frank Robinson – February 7

Walter B. Jones Jr. – February 10

Ricardo Boechat – February 11

Karl Lagerfeld – February 19

Peter Tork – February 21

Katherine Helmond – February 23

André Previn – February 28

Keith Flint – March 4

Luke Perry – March 4

Hal Blaine – March 11

Birch Bayh – March 14

Dick Dale – March 16

Ermias Asghedom “Nipsey Hussle” – March 31

Ernest “Fritz” Hollings – April 6

Georgia Engel – April 12

Richard Lugar – April 28

Ellen Tauscher – April 29

John Singleton – April 29

Peter Mayhew – April 30

Jim Fowler – May 8

Doris Day – May 13

Tim Conway – May 14

Bob Hawke – May 16

I.M. Pei – May 16

Herman Wouk – May 17

Sammy Shore – May 18

Judith Kerr – May 22

John Pinto – May 24

Bart Starr – May 26

Bill Buckner – May 27

Thad Cochran – May 30

Pat Bowlen – June 13

Mohamed Morsy – June 17

Gloria Vanderbilt – June 17

Judith Krantz – June 22

Beth Chapman – June 26

Luis Alvarez – June 29

Tyler Skaggs – July 1

Lee Iacocca – July 2

Eva Kor – July 4

João Gilberto – July 6

Fernando de La Rua – July 9

Ross Perot – July 9

Rip Torn – July 9

Fernando Corbató – July 12

Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker – July 14

Johnny Clegg – July 16

John Paul Stevens – July 16

Andrea Camilleri – July 17

Elijah “Pumpsie” Green – July 17

Rutger Hauer – July 19

Beji Caïd Essebsi – July 25

Hal Prince – July 31

Toni Morrison – August 5

Peter Fonda – August 16

Richard Williams – August 16

Kathleen Blanco – August 18

David Koch – August 23

Valerie Harper – August 30

Robert Mugabe – September 6

Daniel Johnston – September 11

T. Boone Pickens – September 11

Juanita Abernathy – September 12

Eddie Money – September 13

Ric Ocasek – September 15

Mike Stefanik – September 15

Cokie Roberts – September 17

Suzanne Whang – September 17

Emily Clyburn – September 19

Zine el Abidine Ben Ali – September 19

Barron Hilton – September 19

Jacques Chirac – September 26

Joseph Wilson – September 27

Jessye Norman – September 30

Diahann Carroll – October 4

Ginger Baker – October 6

Rip Taylor – October 6

Robert Forster – October 11

Harold Bloom – October 14

Elijah Cummings – October 17

Willie Brown – October 22

Robert Evans – October 26

John Conyers – October 27

Kay Hagan – October 28

Azellia White – September 14

John Witherspoon – October 29

Walter Mercado – November 2

Yvette Lundy – November 3

Ernest Gaines – November 5

Michael J. Pollard – November 20

Gahan Wilson – November 21

John McKissick – November 28

Irving Burgie – November 29

Shelley Morrison – December 1

Pat Sullivan – December 1

Ron Leibman – December 6

René Auberjonois – December 8

Jarad Anthony Higgins “Juice WRLD” – December 8

Caroll Spinney – December 8

Paul Volcker – December 8

Danny Aiello – December 12

Anna Karina – December 14

Chuy Bravo – December 15

Hayden Fry – December 17

Herman Boone – December 18

Joseph Segel – December 21

Baba Ram Dass – December 22

Jerry Herman – December 26

Don Imus – December 27