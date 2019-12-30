911 dispatcher arrested for child porn

National-World

Middle Smithfield Township (WNEP) — Richard Feely is behind bars on child porn charges.

According to court paperwork he was busted by his own family.

His adult stepson was visiting his parents for Christmas at their home near Marshalls Creek.

He needed to print a receipt for a Christmas gift.

While hooking up his parents’ computer to a printer he found a folder labeled “Rich” with file names and thumbnail images that appeared to be pornographic.

The man and his mother went to state police late Christmas night.

Troopers later searched the computer and found dozens of videos containing child porn.

They arrested Feely at the Monroe County 911 Center where he worked as a dispatcher.

“As a result of the arrest, he has been placed on administrative leave until pending the outcome of the investigation and it was a clear violation of our agencies’ policies and procedures henceforth the reason for the unpaid administrative leave,” said Gary Huffman, Monroe County 911 Center Director.

Gary Huffman is the director of the 911 Center.

He says Feely was employed as a full-time dispatcher and he’s worked there for nearly 20 years.

All computers at the facility have now been checked for pornographic material.

”There is no evidence found that any of whatever he was suspected of based on the criminal complaint was not happening on any of the 911 computer systems or networks,” said Huffman.

