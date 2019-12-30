Illegally dumped oil and gas spill into Columbia Slough

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Crews worked Monday to contain an oil sheen on the Columbia Slough that leaked into the water from containers that someone dumped on the road above.

Contractors placed booms in the water to contain and absorb the fluid, a mixture of oil and gas, near Northeast Glass Plant Road and Alderwood Road. The booms will be in place for several days, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services. People should avoid the immediate area around the Northeast Glass Plant Road bridge.

According to the bureau, the two containers hold a maximum of 275 gallons each and were dumped across the road and discovered late Sunday night.

Only a fraction of the amount each container could hold is believed to have reached the slough, officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Bureau of Transportation managed the initial response; the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services will continue to monitor the cleanup. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the spill response hotline at 503-823-7180.

