Man arrested in road rage knife incident that left 2 people injured

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Auburn (WFSB) — A man from Wethersfield was arrested following a road rage incident on the Mass Pike with a knife that left two people injured on Sunday night, Police said.

Massachusetts State Police received a report of a road rage incident between two drivers on Interstate-90 westbound in Auburn around 9 p.m.

A caller said he and a passenger were injured after another driver threw a folding pocket knife at him while they traveled on the Mass Pike.

26-year-old Joshua Garrey of Wethersfield was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely, throwing an object on a highway, and failure to use care and caution.

One driver cut off the other driver, the incident continued with lights flashed, gestures, and “brake jobs”, Police said.

The driver’s window was open when Garrey threw the knife, which struck a 22-year-old man operating a 2011 BMW 328, and a 23-year-old woman. Police said both of the victims are from Middletown, CT.

Both suffered minor injuries and said they were going to seek medical treatment on their own.

Garrey was released on a $500 bail and will appear at a later date in Worcester District Court.