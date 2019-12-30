NYC Department of Education official arrested in Milwaukee, accused of facilitating child sex abuse

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE A high-ranking official has been taken into custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport following an ongoing undercover investigation.

The Neenah Police Department says 39-year-old David Arnold Hay, with help from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested at the airport on Sunday.

Hay was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a charge of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.

The New York Times reports he worked under New York City’s Department of Education. Authorities in Wisconsin notified New York City officials hours after the arrest.

Hay worked as deputy chief of staff to the chancellor Richard Carranza. The Department of Education said it fired Mr. Hay after the arrest.

“These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable,” Miranda Barbot, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement to the New York Times. “We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him. We referred this to the Special Commissioner of Investigation and we will fully comply with any investigation.”

According to Hay’s LinkedIn page, Hay previously worked as a high school principal in the Tomah area school district as well as Kettle Moraine School District.

The Times reports investigation was conducted by the Neenah Police Department, with help from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear what role the Milwaukee Police Department played in the arrest.

Neenah Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sal Sendik414-967-5318