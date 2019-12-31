6-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas donates organs

National-World

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) — From tragedy to a new hope, the parents of the Robertson 6-year-old who passed away after being hit by a truck on Christmas morning is sharing their son’s story.

Amber and Shane Howell say their son Triton had a heart of gold and a giving spirit.

“I wanted my kids to experience life… and be outside… be with each other… and have something we could do as a family,” says Amber Howell.

They have of 3 boys and bought their children four wheelers for Christmas, a gift they’d long been asking for.

“I think god was just ready for him,” says Amber.

The parents had built a track in their 7-acre yard for the boys to drive around in, sadly things took a turn for the worst.

“Next thing I know, Triton comes driving by, and I start running behind yelling STOP TY STOP, cause he’s headed towards the road and I couldn’t, I couldn’t catch him.” says Shane.

Triton was hit by a truck. Although he was wearing his helmet, he later passed away at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“He was my baby that always sat by and told me mama I’m never leaving you. I told him he just had to make sure he watched over us and make sure he didn’t have too much fun without me,” said Amber.

Triton was the middle child who loved to dance and had dreams of being a cowboy when he grew up.

He was also always ready to help people – that’s why his parents made the decision to donate Triton’s organs.

“That’s what Ty would’ve wanted, to save somebody or help somebody and whenever you sit back, and you think hey, we’re not gonna get our baby back, we can give somebody else the opportunity to get some time with their babies,” she said.

They said they aren’t holding thing against the woman that hit their son and drove off.

“We hold nothing against her, this was not her fault, and I want her to know we forgive her and that Triton would have not ever held anything against her,” she said.

The family is thanking the community for the overwhelming support.

“Everybody supporting you, is beyond words and how much that means to us,” they said.

And they’re taking things one day at a time.

“I still feel like he’s gonna come running in this door and give me a hug one more time…”

Parents say Triton has already saved two lives by donating his organs.

This Friday, the family is holding a dance party to celebrate Triton’s life at 3 p.m. at the Franklin High School Gym.

