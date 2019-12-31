Skip to Content
Published 3:48 pm

Florida man has hand partially severed after lighting firework in car, deputies say

    DELTONA, FL (WESH) — A man is recovering after a firework exploded in a vehicle outside his home in Deltona, deputies said.

Emergency officials said they received a call that stated someone’s hand was partially severed after a firework blew up on it.

When authorities arrived, they said a man was on the ground holding his friend, Corey Waugh’s, arm, which was bleeding profusely.

Deputies said they applied a tourniquet to the arm and Waugh was taken to the hospital where he was conscious and alert.

Authorities said his friend, who was driving the vehicle where the incident happened, could not hear from his left ear.

According to authorities, all he remembered was lighting a cigarette then hearing a loud explosion.

When deputies inspected the car, they said they found remnants of a red torch lighter that was blown apart and several fragments of the victim’s hand.

Officials said the windshield was shattered and the driver’s side window was blown out.

Officials believe Waugh pulled out the projectile from a firework and placed it in his right hand and lit the fuse.

Hospital officials told authorities the victim’s hand would likely need to be amputated.

CNN

