Published 10:02 am

Greyhound bus company offers free tickets home for runaway kids

    North Carolina (WGHP) — Greyhound has partnered with the National Runaway Safeline to offer runaway kids a free ticket home as part of the Home Free program.

Greyhound’s website says that “To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family.”

Home Free can only be used twice by the same person.

Greyhound will also give a free ticket to the parent or legal guardian if the young person is under 15.

To start the process, call the NRS hotline at 1-800-RUNAWAY and speak privately with NRS staff about the situation.

