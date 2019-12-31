Man says Baby Yoda mural in Ada is way to promote arts for young Oklahomans

National-World

ADA, OK (KOCO) — Fans are flocking to the town of Ada to see a mural of one of the internet’s biggest crazes — the popular character affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

“Just with the recent ‘Mandalorian’ series that kicked off, it kind of revamped everything,” Chickasaw Nation Fine Arts Director Brent Greenwood said.

Greenwood used spray paint Saturday to create a mural of Baby Yoda.

“I just had kind of an impulse,” Greenwood said. “I just wanted to paint this little guy because I felt like doing it and thought it would be nice to engage the public with art.”

According to Greenwood, the art display is his way of promoting the arts for young Oklahomans.

“Sometimes students don’t get an outlet to create art,” he said.

Greenwood said his students at the Chickasaw Arts Academy painted the mural next to Baby Yoda. The two pieces of art will eventually be connected.

