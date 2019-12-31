Skip to Content
Police find large sum of cash and drugs after traffic stop

    FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia man is charged after police find a large amount of illegal substances in his vehicle.

The Franklin Police Department reported a routine speeding stop on Dec. 31, 2019 resulted in the arrest of Tam Tran, of Georgia.

Police said Tran has drug trafficking and other charges being taken against him.

Officers seized a large sum of cash, a rifle, approximately 100 plus grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana, according to officials.

Tran is currently being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

