A man working at Starbucks had his laptop stolen. He was killed when he chased down the thief

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
19 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
22 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
23 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
24 of 26
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
25 of 26
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
26 of 26
National-World
By
New
Published 11:34 am

A man working at Starbucks had his laptop stolen. He was killed when he chased down the thief

A man died on New Year’s Eve after chasing down the person who snatched his laptop while he was working at a Starbucks.

The man, whose name has not been released, was at a Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland, California, on the morning of New Year’s Eve, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department.

While he was working, the suspect approached him around 11:30 a.m., grabbed his laptop and ran, the statement said.

The man rushed after the thief in an attempt to retrieve his computer but was wounded as the suspect fled in a car, the statement said. Police did not say how the man was injured.

The Oakland Fire Department gave immediate medical attention to the man before he was transported, in critical condition, to a local hospital. He later died from his injury.

Oakland police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply