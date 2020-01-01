Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Published 2:47 pm

Coast Guard searching for 5 missing crew members after Alaskan crab boat sinks

The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for five crew members who were on a crab fishing vessel that sank Tuesday off Sutwik Island.

Two crew members were rescued, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The Scandies Rose sank at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 130-foot crab fishing vessel was from Dutch Harbor, the Coast Guard said.

“We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area,” Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center, said.

The area had 15- to 20-foot seas, winds in excess of 40 mph, and 1-mile visibility, the Coast Guard said.

Crews in an MH-60 helicopter and an HC-130 airplane assisted in the rescue of the two crew members who were in a life raft.

A Coast Guard cutter was headed to the search area.

The crab fishing vessel’s last known position was 170 miles southwest of the Coast Guard air station in Kodiak.

