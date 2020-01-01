Coast Guard searching for 5 missing crew members after Alaskan crab boat sinks
The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for five crew members who were on a crab fishing vessel that sank Tuesday off Sutwik Island.
Two crew members were rescued, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.
The Scandies Rose sank at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 130-foot crab fishing vessel was from Dutch Harbor, the Coast Guard said.
“We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area,” Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center, said.
The area had 15- to 20-foot seas, winds in excess of 40 mph, and 1-mile visibility, the Coast Guard said.
Crews in an MH-60 helicopter and an HC-130 airplane assisted in the rescue of the two crew members who were in a life raft.
A Coast Guard cutter was headed to the search area.
The crab fishing vessel’s last known position was 170 miles southwest of the Coast Guard air station in Kodiak.
Comments