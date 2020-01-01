Deputies: Woman arrested after bullet she shot at her phone went through neighbor’s wall

National-World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the Bethany neighborhood early New Year’s Day after she shot a bullet at her phone, which went through her neighbor’s wall, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received their first shooting call of the year at 12:06 a.m. Deputies responded to a condo building in the 16400 block of Northwest Chadwick Way.

It was reported that a woman fired a gun at her cell phone and the bullet traveled through it and into her neighbor’s wall.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said a neighbor called saying a bullet came through their bedroom wall.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the suspect in this case may have been holding the phone at the time the gun went off but they don’t know if it was shot intentionally.

The suspect, identified as Rosemarie Ancharski, was arrested.

She faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering and is being held on $1,000 bail.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor in the area who said he’s surprised to hear about this as it’s a safe area.

“I hope it was an accident is the best I could tell you cause’ otherwise that could’ve been devastating for a lot of people,” Neighbor Dave Cox said.

