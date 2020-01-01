Deputies: Woman arrested after bullet she shot at her phone went through neighbor’s wall

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
19 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
22 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
23 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
24 of 34
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
25 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
26 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
27 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
28 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
29 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
30 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
31 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
32 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
33 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and 2 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
34 of 34
National-World
By
Published 4:47 pm

Deputies: Woman arrested after bullet she shot at her phone went through neighbor’s wall

Click here for updates on this story

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the Bethany neighborhood early New Year’s Day after she shot a bullet at her phone, which went through her neighbor’s wall, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received their first shooting call of the year at 12:06 a.m. Deputies responded to a condo building in the 16400 block of Northwest Chadwick Way.

It was reported that a woman fired a gun at her cell phone and the bullet traveled through it and into her neighbor’s wall.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said a neighbor called saying a bullet came through their bedroom wall.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the suspect in this case may have been holding the phone at the time the gun went off but they don’t know if it was shot intentionally.

The suspect, identified as Rosemarie Ancharski, was arrested.

She faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering and is being held on $1,000 bail.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor in the area who said he’s surprised to hear about this as it’s a safe area.

“I hope it was an accident is the best I could tell you cause’ otherwise that could’ve been devastating for a lot of people,” Neighbor Dave Cox said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply