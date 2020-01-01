Former school principal now spreads body-positive message as model

National-World

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — These days, modeling gigs and Go-Sees keep Tavy Fields’ schedule full – a big change compared to what once filled the former school principal’s calendar.

Fields was the principal of Wiley Elementary School, a Guilford County school, for six years.

“I will forever be a teacher. I will forever be an educator. That is who I am in my core,” she said.

During her tenure, a colleague told her about a modeling agency that was looking for curvy models.

She went to Marilyn’s Agency in Greensboro for a meeting and was signed the same day.

Modeling gave her a creative outlet, but it wasn’t something she shared with many of her colleagues.

She wanted to keep her work as an educator and her work as a model separate.

However, students and parents started to notice her in ads for local brands.

“They were very proud of me for doing that,” she said.

After almost 17 years in education, Fields transitioned into modeling and entrepreneurship full time at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

She uses her platform to spread a body-positive message.

“I know that I’m curvy. I know that I’m plus size and I’m proud of that,” she said.

Fields and a friend encourage other women to embrace who they are through “Purpose Parties.”

Even though Fields is not in an education environment, in many ways she’s still teaching – encouraging others to embrace change even when it’s uncomfortable.

“Make a plan. Think about what it is that you want to do and do it even if you’re scared, and don’t feel guilty about it. It’s okay. You need to do some things for you,” she said.

Fields also works in real estate and is a licensed esthetician.

She plans to open her body and skincare studio, “The Body Bank,” in Greensboro next month.

