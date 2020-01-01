Here’s what’s open and closed New Years Day

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
16 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
17 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
18 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
19 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
21 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
22 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
23 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
24 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
25 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
26 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
27 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
28 of 30
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
29 of 30
Livestream Alert:
Watch Local News 8 Now
30 of 30
National-World
By
Published 4:48 am

Here’s what’s open and closed New Years Day

It’s the first day of 2020 and you need to get your resolutions in order. That might mean a visit to the bank or a few hours (minutes?) at the gym. Or a shopping trip.

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Years Day. Hours vary by location and some places close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead to check.

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Publix — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Whole Foods — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Movie theaters — Open regular hours

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

CLOSED

Trader Joe’s — Closed

Costco — Closed

Aldi — Closed

Government-run locations, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and public libraries, are most likely going to be closed.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Wednesday, and US post offices are closed as well. FedEx and UPS will also be closed.

Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available.

If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure they aren’t closed. Not every museum is open on New Year’s Day.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply