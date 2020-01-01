Home catches fire after family sets off New Year’s Eve fireworks in trash can

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
16 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
17 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
18 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
19 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
21 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
22 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
23 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
24 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
25 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
26 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
27 of 30
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
28 of 30
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
29 of 30
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
30 of 30
National-World
By
Published 10:32 am

Home catches fire after family sets off New Year’s Eve fireworks in trash can

Click here for updates on this story

    WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP ) — A family’s fireworks celebration ended with their home on fire, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 1:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to 1805 Center Street.

Fire officials say a family set off legal fireworks in a trashcan but did not properly dispose of them after.

The fireworks ignited the trash can and lit the house on fire.

The home did not have smoke alarms but a police officer from the North Carolina School of the Arts saw the fire and helped get word to the family.

The fire was reportedly under control by 2:02 a.m.

No one was injured, but six people have been displaced.

It is unclear whether or not the home is a total loss.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply