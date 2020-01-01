Hong Kong’s protest movement continues into 2020 with New Year’s Day march

National-World

Hong Kong‘s ongoing protest movement is showing no signs of stopping in 2020, with tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators taking to the streets on New Year’s Day.

Marchers of all ages began gathering in Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island on Wednesday afternoon local time, with some waving flags that read “Hong Kong independence.” Others donned masks of Pepe the Frog, an internet meme that has been adopted as one of the symbols of the city’s long-running protest movement.

There have been more than 1,000 demonstrations in Hong Kong since June, ranging from small rallies of a few hundred people to large-scale marches with estimates of up to 2 million attendees.

Sparked by a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed fugitives to be extradited to mainland China, the movement has expanded to include more demands, including an investigation into allegations of police brutality and greater democratic rights in the semi-autonomous territory.

More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the protests started, with over 2,600 hospitalized. Police have fired 16,000 rounds of tear gas during the unrest, while violent protesters have thrown bricks, fire bombs and even an arrow at officers.

Wednesday’s rally was organized by Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the group behind some of the movement’s biggest marches. Spokesman Jimmy Sham earlier said he hoped it would be peaceful.

“CHRF will protect those who are attending the march,” he told reporters.

In November, protesters turned some university campuses into fortresses, stockpiling them with weapons and food. Since then, there’s been a lull in large and violent protests, although demonstrations have continued.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hundreds of black-clad protesters — many wearing reindeer antlers — occupied malls and other shopping areas. On New Year’s Eve, protesters gathered around Hong Kong, resulting in clashes with police.

Although protesters have been demonstrating for almost seven months, marchers on Wednesday emphasized the need to continue.

“Our children are out there protesting, we worry every time that they will be arrested but we fully support them,” said a 62-year-old man, who asked not to be named out of privacy concerns. “Hong Kong people need to persist.”