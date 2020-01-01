Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
National-World
By
New
Published 8:44 am

How to watch today’s Rose Parade

Is it really New Year’s Day without the Rose Parade?

The 130th year of the vibrant spectacle of flower-strewn floats will begin in Pasadena, California, Wednesday morning. But you can enjoy the fun from the comfort of your couch.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Rose Parade — and what to expect.

How to watch

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. ET. It’s broadcast by a handful of channels, including ABC, NBC, the Hallmark Channel and Univision.

The Rose Bowl college football matchup follows at 5 p.m. ET. The Oregon Ducks will face the Wisconsin Badgers in a game exclusively on ESPN.

What to look forward to

The parade is helmed by a trio of grand marshals: Hollywood legend Rita Moreno, actress Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Amazon, Chipotle and Trader Joe’s are among the 2020 parade participants. The most fantastic floats can even earn awards based on their design, presentation and entertainment value.

The only rule? Every inch of the floats must be adorned in flowers and other natural materials.

This year’s theme is “The Power of Hope,” so expect inspiring floats that share that message. A few early photos hint at floats that feature daring displays of heroics, ornate feats of architecture and, as usual, timeless whimsy.

Oh, and lots of flowery handiwork.

CNN

