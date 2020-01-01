Skip to Content
ICE detainee dies in custody at a New Mexico hospital

A 40-year-old native of Angola has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in New Mexico, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The person died Sunday at the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque while in federal custody.

The detainee has been identified only as an Angolan native and French citizen, pending notification of next of kin.

It’s unclear why the detainee was taken to the hospital, where he or she was detained and how long the person was in custody.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death, according to the ICE statement.

Federal immigration officials have notified the Consulate General of France in Washington and French officials are trying to contact the person’s relatives, ICE said.

