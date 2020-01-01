Israel’s Netanyahu seeks immunity from prosecution in corruption cases

National-World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases in which he faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu submitted the request to the Knesset late Wednesday night, saying he plans on leading the country “for many years to come.”

“What is being done to me is a field court-martial by misleading the public,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement Wednesday evening in Jerusalem. “The immunity law is intended to protect elected officials from fabricated legal proceedings — from political indictment intended to damage the will of the people. This law intends to ensure that those elected can serve the people according to the will of the people, not the will of the law clerks.”

Charges against Netanyahu were unveiled in November. He’s maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing criminal proceedings, calling them an “attempted coup” led by the left and the media.

Political rival slams request

Rival Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, blasted Netanyahu’s request, saying voters will have two choices in the upcoming elections in March.

” … the interests of Netanyahu will win or the national interest will win. Or there will be an extreme immunity government or there will be broad unity government. Or the kingdom of Netanyahu or the State of Israel,” said Gantz shortly after Netanyahu spoke.

“Blue and White led by me will do everything according to the law.”

Members of Knesset, including the Prime Minister, are entitled by law to request parliamentary immunity from prosecution. The request is considered by the Knesset’s House Committee. If the request is approved in the committee, it is then passed on to a vote in the full 120-member Knesset.

But the House Committee hasn’t been formed since Israel’s election in April began a period of prolonged political deadlock. Elections in September failed to break that deadlock, and once again, no House Committee was formed. Without a seated committee, there is no way to consider Netanyahu’s request for immunity, putting any criminal proceedings against the Prime Minister on hold at least until the upcoming elections on March 2.

Members of the opposition have said they would seek to form a temporary House Committee to consider the immunity request, but it’s unclear at this stage if such a move is likely to happen.

If granted, the immunity from prosecution applies only to the current Knesset, meaning Netanyahu would have to request immunity again following any subsequent election.