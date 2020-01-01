Vandals use graffiti to rail against police, tourists

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
19 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
22 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
23 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
24 of 34
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
25 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
26 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
27 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
28 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
29 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
30 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
31 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
32 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
33 of 34
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and 2 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
34 of 34
National-World
By
Published 4:04 pm

Vandals use graffiti to rail against police, tourists

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The new year dawned on a rash of graffiti in Asheville.

On Christmas Eve, employees at Static Age Records found an 8-foot swastika painted on the building. On New Year’s Eve, the vandals targeted Asheville police and the city’s biggest industry — tourism.

Someone left the graffiti on the empty building beside Mellow Mushroom on Broadway Street. But, that wasn’t the only spot hit. Someone also vandalized the Wells Fargo building on Haywood Street.

Adam Watts, the bank’s facility manager, said this is the sixth time the bank has been hit in three months.

“It’s a little bit disappointing, you know. We get tired of always having to come out here and cleaning up,” Watts said. “You know, there’s other things we could be doing in the building besides cleaning up.”

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply