After mother’s murder, 19-year-old and brothers gifted new home and car

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WGN) — On the first day of 2020, there is renewed hope for one family after a year of tragedy.

19-year-old Brinity Johnson and her brothers, 15-year-old Micheal and 11-year-old Pierre, have a newly remodeled apartment with a year of free rent.

Now, they can stay together after their mother was murdered in July and they had no permanent home.

Brinity will be their caretaker. Each of them has their own bedroom.

“I’m happy and grateful,” Johnson said. “We get to be together.”

Just a mile and a half from their new home, Brinity, Micheal and Pierre’s mother was murdered. While standing on a corner known for gang activity, Andrea Stoudemire and her friend, Chantelle Grant, were shot to death by someone in a passing car.

They were part of MASK, Mothers Against Senseless Killings.

The new home was not the end of the surprises.

Early Walker, who played Santa for the families of the two women on Christmas, spearheaded the gifts Wednesday. Pamela Blackmon from Joy Management and Spencer Leak from Leak and Sons Funeral Home helped Walker put it together.

“I got one more surprise for you guys,” Walker said. “In addition to your house, we’re giving you a car as well.”

Walker, Leak and Blackmon all chipped in for the rent and the car.

Brinity said she is so very proud of her mother, who fought so hard to make the Englewood neighborhood better.

“She would love this,” Brinity said.

Andrea Stoudemire’s strength and determination is not lost on her children as they move into the new home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.