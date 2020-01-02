Arrest made in killings of 3 Baton Rouge homeless people

National-World

A man has been arrested in connection with the slayings of three homeless people found dead last month in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officials said Thursday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said at a Thursday news conference. Anderson was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a police department news release.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. He is currently in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

CNN has reached out to authorities to find out if Anderson has legal representation.

All three victims were shot to death near downtown Baton Rouge in December, authorities said.

Two were killed on December 13, in the same place. Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found lying on the ground on South 16th Street, dead from gunshot wounds, police said. The bodies were found underneath a bridge, according to CNN affiliate WAFB.

Two weeks later, on December 27, another body was found on North 18th Street — two blocks away from where the bodies of Fowler and Corcoran were discovered. Police identified that victim as Tony Williams, 50. He’d also been shot.

After the third killing, police advised the public to avoid sleeping outside.

Louisiana State Police, the FBI and ATF have been working with Baton Rouge Police on the investigation.