Driver flees after crashing into Oregon home, deputies say

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) — Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say a Keizer man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly crashed a car into a home and then fled the scene, along with his three passengers.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, deputies said.

“We just heard this huge boom,” said Kathy Boyd, who owns the 19th century home on Main Street that was struck.

Boyd said she was babysitting at the time.

“We were all taking a nap,” she said.

The sound of the impact, however, quickly made Boyd and her husband rush downstairs.

“I said a few bad words and ‘What was that?’ And then we came running down and all I can hear is my sister screaming because she couldn’t get out of her room,” Boyd said.

According to Boyd, the force of the crash caused the door to her sister’s room to jam. Boyd said her sister had been sleeping inside the room at the time of the crash – just feet from where the 2011 Dodge Charger came to rest.

“If they had not hit here, we would be talking a whole different story,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the car also smashed a window and knocked over her Christmas tree.

“My window was gone and there’s a beam in my house – and there’s a car,” she said. “And nobody in the car – because they walked down the street.”

Luckily, Boyd said an attentive neighbor followed the four people who had been inside the car and fled and deputies eventually caught up with them.

The driver was later identified as 22-year-old Alejandro Urcino Lima of Keizer, deputies said. He was cited and released on charges including failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Lima was also issued multiple traffic citations, deputies said.

“They were going so fast down Mission that they basically jumped over the highway and landed in my yard – and then into the house,” Boyd said.

According to deputies, nobody was injured as a result of the crash.

Boyd said she has homeowner’s insurance, but she isn’t sure yet on the full extent of the damage and how much it may cost her to repair her home.

