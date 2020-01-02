Firefighters Save 2 Men Trapped In Icy Pond

National-World

HANSON, MA (WBZ) — Hanson firefighters saved two men from an icy pond in a dangerous rescue on New Year’s Eve.

The men were about 100 yards off shore in Maquan Pond after their boat tipped over around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Someone heard them yelling and called for help. When firefighters arrived the two were holding onto the boat, trying to tread water.

“We were very concerned that we were not going to be able to reach them,” Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson told reporters Wednesday.

Two firefighters put on survival suits and used an ice rescue sled to save the men.

“It probably took about 15-to-20 minutes for us to get to them and get them out,” Thompson said.

“You could see they were getting tired, they were cold,” said Hanson firefighter Gary Sommers, one of the two firefighters involved in the rescue.

“There was ice that was thicker than we believed it to be, so we had to break through a large portion of the ice by hand,” said Sommers.

“Once the rescuers did reach them they were in tough shape, unable to talk and barely able to move,” said Thompson.

Both men were rushed to South Shore Hospital where they were treated for exposure. They are expected to make a full recovery. Their names have not been released, but the fire chief said they are 50 and 33 years old.

