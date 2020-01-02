Lamar Odom pawned his championship rings. Now they’re expected to be sold at auction for $100,000

National-World

Lamar Odom pawned his NBA championship rings and now they’re headed to auction where they can be yours for an estimated total of $100,000.

The two rings are from the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back NBA Championship seasons of 2009 and 2010, according to Heritage Auctions, which puts an estimated value on them of $50,000 each.

Odom parted with the rings while he was experiencing issues with his wife at the time, Khloe Kardashian. Odom and Kardashian were divorced in 2016.

The rings arrived in Heritage Auctions’ hands a few months ago, according to the company’s Tony Giese. They show only minor signs of wear, according to Heritage Auctions.

Both rings are size 11.5 and made by celebrity jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills. The 15-karat gold on the 2009 ring represents the Lakers’ 15th championship, according to the NBA. There are 14 diamonds on the top of the ring symbolizing the previous 14 franchise championships.

The NBA says each ring from the 2010 championship has a piece of the actual ball used in game seven.

Bidding starts Friday, January 31, and the auction will be held February 22-23.