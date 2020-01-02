Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture Features State Sports Mascots

National-World

HARRISBURG, PA (WNEP) — The traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture ahead of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place in Harrisburg Thursday morning.

This year’s sculpture is “East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” featuring the state’s most popular pro-sports mascots — Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam — all carved from 1,000 pounds of butter.

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding were on hand to unveil this year’s monument.

The Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, featuring nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits.

The 2020 show runs January 4-11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. There is a $15 parking fee at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.

