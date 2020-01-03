Here’s how to help Australia bushfire victims

National-World

The devastating Australian bushfires have been burning for months and there’s no end in sight. They’ve taken the lives of citizens and firefighters, and they’ve destroyed hundreds of homes. They’ve forced entire towns to evacuate and live in shelters in one of the worst fire seasons in Australia’s history. Volunteer firefighters are working relentlessly to combat the flames, leaving their own families behind.

Here’s what you can do to help

You can donate to the Australian Red Cross, which has volunteers at evacuation and recovery centers.

You can give to the Salvation Army Australia, which launched a disaster appeal. They’re providing shelter and meals to evacuees and front-line responders.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society Australia is requesting money to help evacuated families cover bills and rebuild.

There’s also the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, which set up specific funds for the families of two firefighters.

Save wildlife

The fires have killed and injured thousands of koalas and millions of other native animals.

You can help the devastated animal population through these verified GoFundMe accounts set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Impact Your World will keep looking for other ways to provide aid as the fires continue.