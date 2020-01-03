Man pleads guilty to killing his wife because she wanted a divorce

National-World

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KPTM) — A man who told police he killed his wife because she wanted a divorce pleaded guilty to second degree murder Friday morning.

Brandon Norton said he choked Jennifer Norton to death in their Bellevue home in the summer of 2018 then dumped her body in the Missouri River.

Officers didn’t find her body for several days.

Friday, Brandon Norton told a Sarpy County judge he was guilty.

The case was scheduled to go to a jury trial in about a week, but prosecutors offered Brandon a plea deal.

His charges were lowered to second degree murder from first degree murder.

Second degree faces him with a minimum sentence of 20 years to murder, but he could still get life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for March.

