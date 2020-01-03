McConnell defends communication with White House on impeachment and says it’s a ‘fantasy that the speaker of the House will get to hand design’ trial

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday firmly rejected any idea that House Democrats will be able to dictate the way an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump unfolds.

“Let me clarify Senate rules and Senate history for those who may be confused. First, about this fantasy that the speaker of the House will get to hand design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that’s obviously a non-starter,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech.

McConnell also defended his coordination with the White House over the trial.

“We’ve heard claims that it’s a problem that I’ve discussed trial mechanics with the White House even as my counterpart the Democratic Leader is openly coordinating political strategy with the Speaker, who some might call the prosecution. So it’s okay to have consultation with the prosecution, but not apparently with the defendant?”

McConnell made clear that he does not plan to move forward with a trial until the House transmits the articles.

“We can’t hold a trial without the articles,” he said, adding, “so for now we’re content to continue the ordinary business of the Senate” until the articles are sent.

McConnell’s remarks kick off the second session of the 116th Congress and mark a return to the impeachment fight after a brief period of relative quiet over the holiday season.

The House of Representatives still has not moved to send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate and McConnell said ahead of the holiday recess that the Senate was at an “impasse” about setting the rules of a trial, leaving the status of the trial in limbo as lawmakers left Washington until the new year.

As attention on Capitol Hill turns back to the question of what will happen next in the impeachment saga, lawmakers are also reacting to and are deeply divided over the US airstrike that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, paving the way for the possibility that Capitol Hill will be consumed with both a debate over foreign policy and impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has declined to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate until Democrats receive assurances about the structure of the looming trial, hasn’t made any recent public remarks about her plans.

On Thursday, she asked on Twitter: “Why won’t Trump & McConnell allow a fair trial?,” but did not not clarify her intentions moving forward.

This story is breaking and will be updated.