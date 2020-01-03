New York City takes extra measures after US airstrike kills Iranian commander

News

New York City is taking extra measures to protect major areas from any potential revenge attacks after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s spoken with top city officials about immediate steps the New York Police Department will take to protect key locations “from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America.”

While the city has not received any credible threats, it will be “vigilant against this threat for a long time to come,” de Blasio tweeted.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there are no credible threats to the city either but it’s monitoring the developments in Iran.

“We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop,” it tweeted.

The US airstrike that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani generated starkly different reactions along party lines Thursday night. Republicans heaped praise on President Donald Trump while Democrats expressed concerns about the legality and consequences of the attack.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that Trump had ordered the strike, saying Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It accused Soleimani and his Quds Force of killing hundreds of American and coalition service members.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon said.

Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico accused Trump of “bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war with Iran without any congressional approval as required under the Constitution of the United States.”

“Such a reckless escalation of hostilities is likely a violation of Congress’ war making authority — as well as our basing agreement with Iraq — putting US forces and citizens in danger and very possibly sinking us into another disastrous war in the Middle East that the American people are not asking for and do not support,” he added.