Paraplegic man says he was kicked out of nursing home

MOORE, OK (KFOR) — Richard Bloxham says he was kicked out of Hillcrest Nursing Home in Moore on New Year’s Eve.

Richard is 34 years old, but he’s confined to a wheelchair and paralyzed from the chest down. He says Hillcrest sent him to the hospital for a blood transfusion, and at the same time served him with a 30-day eviction notice.

“I go to the hospital and they act like they don’t even know what I’m talking about. I never needed a blood transfusion,” Richard told News 4. “They were just trying to get me out quicker and tell me I couldn’t come back.”

Richard says he was told the eviction notice was for being a danger to other residents and himself, which he says is a lie.

After his short stay in the hospital, he returned on New Year’s Eve, four weeks before he was supposed to leave, and told he wasn’t allowed in the building.

He called Moore police, who spoke with Hillcrest COO Tammy Whorton.

News 4 also reached out to Tammy multiple times before hearing back from her attorney, Nick Slaymaker.

“The resident has committed assault on persons at the facility. He’s aware of his actions,” Slaymaker said. “He knows they’re wrong.”

In the police report, the Moore police officer noted, “The staff on scene did not have any issues with Richard.” He goes on to say, “They did not agree with the decision.”

“That’s a false statement,” Slaymaker said. “Let me put it this way, it’s not an accurate statement.”

The report also says Tammy admitted to telling Richard he had until Dec. 27 to gather his belongings and vacate the facility, but her attorney says they were forced to discharge him under an emergency provision for escalating misconduct and criminal behavior.

Police also say they told Hillcrest they needed a court order for an eviction, but Tammy told them they were not subject to the normal eviction process, and if they were violating state statute they would suffer the deficit.

